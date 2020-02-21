The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
1941 - 2020
Philip G. Rhorer Obituary
Philip G. Rhorer, age 78, a resident of Grosse Tete passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 from complications from Inclusion Body Myositis. He was born in Baton Rouge on July 21, 1941, was a graduate of Baton Rouge High, and attended LSU. He worked in industrial safety sales, enjoyed cooking and was an avid outdoorsman. He began fishing at an early age with his parents spending summers at their family camp on False River. His second home was at Cocodrie, where he spent over 30 years enjoying his camp and chasing speckled trout and snapper. Philip enjoyed hunting in Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Louisiana. Philip is survived by Ellen Weilbacher Rhorer his wife of more than 43 years, brother Steve, sister in law Alison and nephew Zach. He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip G. Rhorer, Jr and Marian Dear Rhorer; brother Michael Wayne Rhorer. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 pm until services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven. Pallbearers will be Zach Rhorer, Henry Weilbacher, Kurt Weilbacher, Taylor Weilbacher, Jim Schulze and Lance Lankford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Myositis Association at www.myositis.org/donate in Philip's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
