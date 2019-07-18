Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip J. Dorsey. View Sign Service Information Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-6331 Send Flowers Obituary

Philip J. Dorsey passed away with his family by his side at the young age of 70 on Friday, July 12, 2019 after a short but fierce battle with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) at The MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston. He is survived by his mother Marie L. Dorsey, his wife Mary D. Dorsey, his daughter Michelle D. Snyder (William), his two sons, Philip J. Dorsey, Jr. (Alison), John M. Dorsey, his 4 granddaughters, Ashley M. Snyder, Evelyn M. Snyder, Avery L. Dorsey and Ella A. Dorsey, his three brothers, G. Paul Dorsey, Jr. (Kathy), Lee C. Dorsey (Gayle) and Marc G. Dorsey (Moira) and beloved remarkable extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, George P. Dorsey. Born in New Orleans on January 12, 1949, Phil attended Christian Brothers School and De La Salle High School before earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology ('70) and a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Tulane University ('72). Phil was always a genuine, good humored, loving, and kind man of impeccable integrity and values. Admired for his intellect and analytical skills, he could always provide valuable advice and thoughtful insight on just about anything. His steady and guiding hand provided strong stewardship and principled direction to his beloved children, grandchildren, employees, and clients. He leaves behind his legacy and life's work, Dorsey & Company, Inc., which is currently celebrating its 60th year of financial success. Phil began his financial services career in September 1972 working alongside his father, George P. Dorsey, founder of Dorsey & Company, Inc. Phil took the reins as President and CEO in 2000, prior to his father's passing in 2008. In his work he can be best described as intelligent, deliberate, patient, fair, honest, and ethical with the best interests of his clients and employees foremost in his mind. He particularly enjoyed his client friendships which often flourished into multi-generational relationships. He brought the firm to new heights, expanding far beyond its initial focus on municipal bonds to include all manner of investment and advisory products and services. Phil was fully engaged in the financial services industry, serving multiple terms on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) District 5 Business Conduct Committee, and as a member of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Small Firms Committee and CEO Roundtable. Memberships and activities also included the Chartered Financial Analysts Society, Louisiana Insurers Conference, New Orleans Regional Council of Business Economics Association for Corporate Growth, National Federation of Municipal Analysts, and United Way Investment Committee. Phil was a great friend to the Friars of the Southern Dominican Province of St. Martin de Porres, headquartered in New Orleans. He generously gave of his time, talent and resources to the Dominicans for over 18 years. He served on the province's Limited Service Trust Board from 2001 until the time of his death, taking the lead on several major endeavors. He also served on the Southern Dominican Advisory Board (Development and Fundraising) from 2003 to 2017. In addition, he has served on the province's Economic Council since 2010, assisting the friars in the financial management of province operations. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 22, 2019 from noon until 1:00PM. A Mass of Christian burial will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 1:00PM. Interment will take place in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed in honor of Philip Dorsey to either (LLS) or the Southern Dominican Province. - Mississippi/Louisiana Chapter, 3636 South 1-10 Service Rd, Suite 304, Metairie LA 70001, 504-837-0945, Philip J. Dorsey passed away with his family by his side at the young age of 70 on Friday, July 12, 2019 after a short but fierce battle with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) at The MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston. He is survived by his mother Marie L. Dorsey, his wife Mary D. Dorsey, his daughter Michelle D. Snyder (William), his two sons, Philip J. Dorsey, Jr. (Alison), John M. Dorsey, his 4 granddaughters, Ashley M. Snyder, Evelyn M. Snyder, Avery L. Dorsey and Ella A. Dorsey, his three brothers, G. Paul Dorsey, Jr. (Kathy), Lee C. Dorsey (Gayle) and Marc G. Dorsey (Moira) and beloved remarkable extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, George P. Dorsey. Born in New Orleans on January 12, 1949, Phil attended Christian Brothers School and De La Salle High School before earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology ('70) and a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Tulane University ('72). Phil was always a genuine, good humored, loving, and kind man of impeccable integrity and values. Admired for his intellect and analytical skills, he could always provide valuable advice and thoughtful insight on just about anything. His steady and guiding hand provided strong stewardship and principled direction to his beloved children, grandchildren, employees, and clients. He leaves behind his legacy and life's work, Dorsey & Company, Inc., which is currently celebrating its 60th year of financial success. Phil began his financial services career in September 1972 working alongside his father, George P. Dorsey, founder of Dorsey & Company, Inc. Phil took the reins as President and CEO in 2000, prior to his father's passing in 2008. In his work he can be best described as intelligent, deliberate, patient, fair, honest, and ethical with the best interests of his clients and employees foremost in his mind. He particularly enjoyed his client friendships which often flourished into multi-generational relationships. He brought the firm to new heights, expanding far beyond its initial focus on municipal bonds to include all manner of investment and advisory products and services. Phil was fully engaged in the financial services industry, serving multiple terms on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) District 5 Business Conduct Committee, and as a member of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Small Firms Committee and CEO Roundtable. Memberships and activities also included the Chartered Financial Analysts Society, Louisiana Insurers Conference, New Orleans Regional Council of Business Economics Association for Corporate Growth, National Federation of Municipal Analysts, and United Way Investment Committee. Phil was a great friend to the Friars of the Southern Dominican Province of St. Martin de Porres, headquartered in New Orleans. He generously gave of his time, talent and resources to the Dominicans for over 18 years. He served on the province's Limited Service Trust Board from 2001 until the time of his death, taking the lead on several major endeavors. He also served on the Southern Dominican Advisory Board (Development and Fundraising) from 2003 to 2017. In addition, he has served on the province's Economic Council since 2010, assisting the friars in the financial management of province operations. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 22, 2019 from noon until 1:00PM. A Mass of Christian burial will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 1:00PM. Interment will take place in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed in honor of Philip Dorsey to either (LLS) or the Southern Dominican Province. - Mississippi/Louisiana Chapter, 3636 South 1-10 Service Rd, Suite 304, Metairie LA 70001, 504-837-0945, www.lls.org/mississippi-louisiana Southern Dominican Province USA, 1421 North Causeway Blvd, Suite 200, Metairie LA 70001, 504-837-2129x7 (Martha Tolzdorf). To view and the sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close