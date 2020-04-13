Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Philip James Crochet, 94, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Philip was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Philip was a hardworking tough man who cherished spending time with his family. He served in WWII in the Philippine Islands as a medic, he was a member of the America Legion for 71 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Philip had a passion for his family, gardening, telling stories, teaching his grandchildren and great grandchildren how to play the guitar and harmonica, holidays and dancing. He is survived by his eight children, Gerald Crochet (Trudy), Ronald Crochet, Evelyn Berthelot (Dudley), Louise Andersen (Scott), Mildred Charlson (Alan), Dolores Gauthreaux (Feren), Vicky Crochet Dallmann and Veronica Ring (Craig); eighteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Hebert Crochet; parents, Joseph and Angelle Theriot Crochet and eleven siblings, Joseph Crochet Jr., John Crochet, Pierre Crochet, Estelle Richard, Martha Blanchard, Rita Landry, Jeanne LeBlanc, Alice Blanchard, Gertrude Metrejean and Edith Blanchard. Due to present circumstances a private service will be held in honor of Philip. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020

