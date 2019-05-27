Philip Jay Lewis, 59, passed peacefully into God's hands at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana, on the morning of May 23, 2019. Phil was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Alice Kinney Lewis and James Irving Lewis on November 19, 1959. He grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, attended Tara High School, Southeastern Louisiana University, and Louisiana State University. He briefly lived in Escondido, California, before making Denham Springs, Louisiana, his permanent home. Phil had a successful 38-year career as a professional automotive and motorcycle technician and spent the last 20 years working at Rad Cycles in Baton Rouge. Phil was an accomplished swimmer, a triathlete, and an avid kayaker. He was a strongly supportive son, brother, uncle, and great uncle, and was devoted to his family, "work family," and his many friends. Phil is survived by his sister Kristine Yurdin and husband Bruce; and brothers Eric Lewis and wife Paula, and Jim Lewis and wife Valerie. He is also survived by his nephews, David Winchell and wife Shannan, and James Lewis III; nieces Emmaline Winchell and fiancé Austin Bernhardt, Tiffany Brazelton and husband Kendal, and Megan Streetman and husband Robert; grandnieces Magnolia June Winchell, Savannah Elizabeth Stoll, Madeline Kathleen Olivas; and grandnephew Everett Stone Winchell. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A special thank you to Robert and Karen Leonard, Dexter and Connie Jarrell, Mark Dupre, William "Bubba" Grant and Noel and Melissa Salamoni. A visitation is planned for 2:00 - 4:00 pm, with a service starting at 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Seale Funeral Service, 1720 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, Louisiana, 70726.