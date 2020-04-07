Philip "Phil" Joseph Navarra, 80 years old, beloved father and grandfather was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, April 6, 2020. He entered this world on August 21, 1939, born to Rosalie and Dominick Navarra, Sr., in Independence, LA. He served his proudly country in the United Army. Phil is survived by his two sons, Phillip J. Navarra, Sr. and Ronald "Ron" Navarra; two grandchildren, Melissa and Ryan Navarra; three sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews. Philip is preceded in death by his father, Dominick Navarra, Sr.; mother, Rosalie Navarra; and wife, Bonita "Bonnie" Navarra; two brothers; and two sisters. The private graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, in Baker, Louisiana, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, officiated by Deacon Shelley Joseph of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020