Philip L Helm passed away peacefully at his home on December 27, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, LA on October 15, 1953. Philip was preceded in death by his father Phillip J Helm, his mother Shirley Pecoul Helm, and his sisters Pamela and Trudy. He was survived by his loving wife, Leslie Mullen Helm, his daughter, Kristi Helm Pollock, and his grandson, Ethan Philip Pollock. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, January 11, 2020. Family and friends are welcome for fellowship and remembrance from 9:00- 10:00 am. Service will follow at 10:00 am at The Church International 13423 La-431 St. Amant, LA 70774.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11, 2020