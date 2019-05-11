Philip Max Horne, 80 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 10, 2019. Philip is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Ella Wahl Horne; his brother Charles R. Horne; his sister, Mary Horne Greaud, and his grandson Timothy Max Horne II. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan Langlois Horne; daughter, Liz Horne Misiti and her husband, A.J. and their children Vince, Joe, Annmarie, Libby and Steve; son Tim Horne and his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Jessica and son, Shelby and his wife, Breanne. There are 2 great-grandchildren, Braylee Horne and Tynlee Horne. Philip was a 1956 graduate of Baton Rouge High School. He attended LSU and served as a Sargent in the Army National Guard. He retired from the Exxon Baton Rouge Refinery in 1995 after a 29-year career. Philip enjoyed running and was proud to complete two marathons. He was an avid LSU and Saints football fan. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Visitation will resume at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:00am until a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shelby Horne, Vince Misiti, Joe Misiti, and Steve Misiti. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . The family of Philip wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his caretakers, Barbara, Jessica, and Catera and the staff of Hospice in His Care. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019