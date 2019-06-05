Philip Plaisance was born in Baton Rouge, LA on March 1, 1953 to Clifford J. Plaisance and Jacqueline Arnould Plaisance. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Philip was an accomplished chef. Along with his long-time partner, Kenneth Haydel, he owned and operated The Oxbow Restaurant on False River and later in St. Francisville, LA. A true dilettante, Philip was able to create beauty, not only with food and in his homes, but also with a sketching pen, a paintbrush, a wood carving chisel and music with his guitar. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Plaisance Cappe', his favorite aunt, Catherine Raggio (Aunt Tut), two sisters, Helen Plaisance and Louise Plaisance (Don Lierman), three brothers, Bill Plaisance (Arnie Gonzalez), Robert Plaisance (Lucy Oliver) and Camille Plaisance (Theresa) and several nieces and nephews and his precious pup, Gabee'. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford J. Plaisance, and his business and life partner of 30 years, Kenneth Haydel. In accordance with his wishes, Philip was cremated. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. George Catholic Church (the chapel), 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70809 at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Family visitation from 9-9:30 am. Friends are invited to visit from 9:30-11:00 am at the chapel. Memorial donations can be made in Philip's name to the Baton Rouge Chapter of the . For those unable to attend the service, the guest book can be signed at www.hallsinc.net.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019