Phillip A. Lawrence, a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Donaldsonville passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 59. Visiting 4-6 PM on Friday, December 13 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM on Saturday, December 14 at Greater Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose until religious services at 11 AM conducted by Rev. Ronald Dorsey, Sr., Pastor. Internment in the church cemetery. He is survived by 4 children; Michael Batiste, Phillip Lawrence, Jr., Precious Viviyana Hillery, and Jae'Den Powe, 10 grandchildren, 3 stepchildren; Shawn, Jamar, and Latecia Smith, 6 step grandchildren, 5 Godchildren, a grandchild he reared as his own Chase Wise, a special friend Linda Muse, 4 brothers; William (Ceola), Jerkyle (Barbara), Lonnie (Rita) and Rush Lawrence, 5 sisters; Diana (Charles) Jones, Peggy Lawrence, Elisha (Curtis) Birtha, Eunice (Clarence, III) Henry, Marcellina (Elvis) Lawrence, a special cousin Gale (Lawrence) Moore, an ex-wife Barbara Lawrence and mother-in-law Brenda Ealem. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019