Phillip A. Wascom went to his eternal home on the morning of August 2, 2020, in Mississippi. He was 69 years old. He was doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle. Phil was a Walker High School graduate, retired from Chevron Oil Company, and currently worked for the Livingston Parish School Board as an Electrician. Phil was a very kind man who loved all of his family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memories two nephews, Michael "Lil Mike" A. Wascom, Joseph "Manson" Wascom and wife, Courtney; niece, Michele A. Wascom Husser and husband, Gary; and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie C. Wascom and Bess Nancy Arnold Wascom and his brother, Jessie "Mike" Wascom. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

