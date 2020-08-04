1/1
Phillip A. "Phil" Wascom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip A. Wascom went to his eternal home on the morning of August 2, 2020, in Mississippi. He was 69 years old. He was doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle. Phil was a Walker High School graduate, retired from Chevron Oil Company, and currently worked for the Livingston Parish School Board as an Electrician. Phil was a very kind man who loved all of his family and friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memories two nephews, Michael "Lil Mike" A. Wascom, Joseph "Manson" Wascom and wife, Courtney; niece, Michele A. Wascom Husser and husband, Gary; and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie C. Wascom and Bess Nancy Arnold Wascom and his brother, Jessie "Mike" Wascom. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved