Phillip Bertrand Morris

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to the family for your loss. May God..."
Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith AME Zion Church
3919 Groom Rd
Baker, LA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith AME Zion Church
3919 Groom Rd
Baker, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Phillip Bertrand Morris, age 68, a US Army veteran and a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX. Visitation at Faith AME Zion Church, 3919 Groom Rd., Baker from 9 am Wednesday, June 26th until religious service at 11 am. Rev. Kenneth York, officiating. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
funeral home direction icon