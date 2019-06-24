Phillip Bertrand Morris, age 68, a US Army veteran and a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX. Visitation at Faith AME Zion Church, 3919 Groom Rd., Baker from 9 am Wednesday, June 26th until religious service at 11 am. Rev. Kenneth York, officiating. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019