Phillip Ellsworth Jr.

  • "Thank you, Phillip for being a great brother-in-law and a..."
    - Leona Lathers-Williams
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church
50311 Hwy. 16
Denham Springs, LA
Phillip Ellsworth, Jr., age 83, of Denham Springs, departed this life Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs from 2 pm to 8 pm Friday, Dec. 20th. Religious service at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 50311 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs at 1 pm Saturday. Conducted by Pastor Karl M. Clark. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
