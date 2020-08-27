Phillip "PJ" Harris, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 9:0am to religious services at 11:0am. Burial in Blue Lilly Cemetery, Johnson Ridge. LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.