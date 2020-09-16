Phillip Hawkins, 88, of Baton Rouge, beloved husband of Alcinia Hawkins, passed away peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2020.....We will miss you, Father, but we know you're in a better place. We thank you for what you have been to each and every one of us. We are grateful for all the wonderful memories, the good times you shared with us, and for enriching our lives. We love you, Dad, and we'll always honor and remember your teachings and forever hear your reassuring voice in our hearts...until our dying day. The family would like to express sincere appreciation and thanks for many acts of love and sympathy during this trying hour. We are grateful for your prayers, encouraging words and uplifting thoughts. Because of you, the burden that seemed so heavy is lighter now. May God bless each and every one of you. We will be honoring the life and legacy of our father at a private ceremony, due to the current crisis. For all that loved him, I want you to know, that he loved you back and you are with us in spirit and unity. Our family appreciates your respect and consideration of our privacy during this most personal of times.

