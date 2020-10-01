Phillip J. Thompson Jr., 80, native of Maringouin, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He transitioned on September 24, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, A. Wesley Funeral Home, Maringouin, Louisiana. Memorial service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at A. Wesley Funeral Home, Maringouin, Louisiana. He was a loving father, friend and hard working retiree. He was preceded in death by four daughters, Philicia Thompson-Hunt, Japonica Thompson, Jowava Thompson-Nixon, Jirah Hollins. Two Sons, Phillip Thompson III. and Jarman Ayo. Two sisters, Annie Mae Overton and Coletta Thompson. 4 nieces, 3 nephews, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Interment Shiloh Methodist Church Maringouin, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

