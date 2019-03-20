Phillip Jackson, III entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge on March 18, 2019 at the age of 46. Survived by his mother, Althea W. Matthews; stepfather, Wayne K. Matthews, Sr.; daughters, Tokosher Jackson and Ashija Jackson; brother, Royayers Jackson, Sr. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Murlon Webb officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Jackson III.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019