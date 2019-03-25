Phillip "Jr" Mems Edwards, Jr. was born on July 3, 1947, at the age of 71, passed away peacefully at his home on March 22, 2019. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a member of the United States Army served two tours in the Vietnam War. Phillip "Jr." is survived by his wife Geneva Marie Edwards; Daughter Felicia Berthelot and husband David Berthelot; Son Phillip "Tugga" Edwards III; daughter-in-law Crystal; grandson Hunter Berthelot and granddaughter Hannah Berthelot; grandson Sabastian Edwards; granddaughter Alexia Edwards. Preceded in death by mother Johnnie Free O'Neal; father Phillip Mems Edwards Sr.; sisters, Ruth Brown, Audery Dupont; brothers George Edwards Sr., William "Bill" Edwards, and Lawerence Edwards. Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church in White Castle, Louisiana, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019