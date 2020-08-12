Phillip Michael Brooks, age 69, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 10, 2020. He was the owner of Tops Unlimited for 40 years. Mike is survived by his wife, Robin Brooks; son, Mike Brooks, stepdaughter, Kerrie Keopke; and granddaughter, Ellie Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Rosalie "Billie" Brooks; and sister, Linda. A public visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12 pm – 2 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a personal note at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.