1/1
Phillip Michael Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Michael Brooks, age 69, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 10, 2020. He was the owner of Tops Unlimited for 40 years. Mike is survived by his wife, Robin Brooks; son, Mike Brooks, stepdaughter, Kerrie Keopke; and granddaughter, Ellie Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Rosalie "Billie" Brooks; and sister, Linda. A public visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12 pm – 2 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a personal note at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved