Philo Landry, age 61, entered his heavenly home to be with our Lord on May 14, 2019. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on March 11, 1958. Philo was a 1976 graduate of Glen Oaks High School and a resident of Baker, LA. First and foremost, Philo will be lovingly remembered for his faith and his love and devotion for his family. At the tender age of fourteen, he fell in love with the girl who would become his wife of 41 years. Philo enjoyed fishing and watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. He treasured every moment spent with family. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Spiller Landry of Baker; children, Gene Landry and wife Alison of Baton Rouge, April Pitre and husband Brian of Walker, LA, Todd Landry and wife Stephanie of Central, LA, and Aaron Landry and wife Emily of Central; grandchildren, John Landry, Evan Landry, Alexis Pitre, Brynlee Pitre, Gavin Landry, Cameron Landry, Harper Landry, Troy Landry, and Luke Landry; parents, John "Jimmy" and Elaine Landry of Kaplan, LA; siblings, Deidra Perkins of Slaughter, LA, Diana Little of Zachary, LA, Robert Landry of Hurst, TX, Edress Landry of Baker, Daphne LeMaire of Kaplan, and Terry Self of Kaplan; and numerous nieces, nephews, god-children, and many lifelong friends. Pallbearers will be Gene Landry, Todd Landry, Aaron Landry, John Landry, Evan Landry, and Robert Landry. Honorary pallbearers are Gavin Landry and Brian Pitre. Visitation will be at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge, on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00, celebrated by Fr. Frank Bass. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

