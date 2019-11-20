Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoebe Cooper Weaver. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:30 PM South Baton Rouge Church of Christ 8725 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM South Baton Rouge Church of Christ 8725 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phoebe Elizabeth Cooper Weaver, 74, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed from this life to be with her Lord Jesus on November 18th, 2019, having lived a long, fruitful, and meaningful life. Phoebe was born on October 26, 1945 to John and Nora Daigle Cooper of Houma, Louisiana. Phoebe was a life-long learner who was known for her strong work ethic that was consistently modeled for her family and colleagues throughout her life as a mother and deaf educator. She loved Jesus, studying the Bible, and serving young people through avenues such as her church youth group and Camp Smiling Acres. She was preceded in death by her father, John Cooper, and mother, Nora Daigle Cooper. She is survived by her sisters, Catherine Cooper LeBlanc and Willie Cooper Faulk, her brothers, John Cooper and Charles Cooper, her son, John Benjamin Weaver, her daughter Chemaine Weaver Butner, her son-in-law, Roger Duane Butner, and her grandchildren Dallas Ann Weaver, Reece Stone Weaver, and Shepard Michael Butner, along with a large extended loving family. The family would like to especially recognize and thank St. James Place and Clarity Hospice/The Crossing. The care, attention, and respect their staff provided has impressed the family immeasurably. They faithfully ensured Phoebe's final months and days were lived to the fullest and we thank them for providing her with a peaceful and dignified transition to meet her Heavenly Father. Visitation will be Friday, Nov 22 at 5:30, with memorial service at 7:00. Services will be held at South Baton Rouge Church of Christ: 8725 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. An ASL interpreter will be present for the services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019

