Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737

A memorial gathering will be held for Phyllis Boudreaux on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home. A reception will follow at Ourso Funeral Home. Mrs. Boudreaux passed away on January 24, 2020 at the age of 62. Phyllis will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, aunt, sister, teacher and friend. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Boudreaux. She is also survived by her mother, Martha M. Lee; sisters, Mona Natemeyer and husband Walt, Patty Simon and husband Kelly; brothers, Mantle Lee, Maris Lee and wife Michelle; cousin, Wayne Marceaux and wife Chris, dear friends, Joan Dutter, Chris Neill, Nina Williams and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, David Lee; sister, Davine Bernadette Lee; grandparents, Odilion Marceaux, Lucy Broussard, Henry Lee, Bessie Durr and in-laws, George and Irene Boudreaux. Phyllis was an educator for 30 years, having taught at Morgan City High and Hanson Memorial High in Franklin, LA before moving to Marietta, GA. She taught at Lassiter High School for 17 years where she was named Favorite Teacher of the year several times by her students. She was awarded the "Star Teacher of the Year" for District 3 Cobb County in 1998, while at Lassiter. After leaving Lassiter, she taught at Wheeler High School for several years and completed her teaching career at Walton High School. Phyllis belonged to and participated in numerous professional education organizations. After retiring, Phyllis and Mike returned to reside in their home state of Louisiana until her death. Her students were her life, and she continued to mentor many of her students after graduation and throughout their careers. In her spare time, she loved spending time in nature, particularly the Smoky Mountains. Phyllis also enjoyed reading, sewing and homemaking. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales ( www.oursofh.com ) is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Conservancy at www.blueridgeconservancy.org/memorials-and-tributes Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020

