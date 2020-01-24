Mrs. Phyllis Diane Pinell, 73, of Baton Rouge passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Pinell was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Conerly, Sr.; parents, Duffy and Vernice Pinell; two daughters, Angela Wall and Lisa Picard Dawsey; two grandsons, Charles Gann, Jr. and Brennan Picard and sister, Anita Wilson. She is survived by her son, "Bo"Jimmy Conerly, Jr. (Rachel); three grandchildren, Brittany Picard, Jacob and Jordan Conerly; two great grandchildren, Tristan and Alayiah and numerous other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 24, 2020