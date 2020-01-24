Phyllis Diane Pinell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Diane Pinell.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
at her home
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Phyllis Diane Pinell, 73, of Baton Rouge passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Pinell was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Conerly, Sr.; parents, Duffy and Vernice Pinell; two daughters, Angela Wall and Lisa Picard Dawsey; two grandsons, Charles Gann, Jr. and Brennan Picard and sister, Anita Wilson. She is survived by her son, "Bo"Jimmy Conerly, Jr. (Rachel); three grandchildren, Brittany Picard, Jacob and Jordan Conerly; two great grandchildren, Tristan and Alayiah and numerous other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.