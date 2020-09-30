1/1
Phyllis Elaine Bourgeois Maher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Elaine Bourgeois Maher, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband, George O. Maher, Jr.; a son, Tim Maher; her parents, Dudley J. and Genevieve Hines Bourgeois; two brothers, Teddy and Pat Bourgeois; and a sister, Doris B. Voelker. She is survived by her daughter, Doug Maher; a son and daughters-in-law, Ozzie and Carolyn Maher, and Marilyn Maher (Tim). Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until a religious service at 12:00 p.m., followed by an outside service and inurnment. Please refer to www.greenoaksfunerals.com for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Inurnment
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved