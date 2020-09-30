Phyllis Elaine Bourgeois Maher, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband, George O. Maher, Jr.; a son, Tim Maher; her parents, Dudley J. and Genevieve Hines Bourgeois; two brothers, Teddy and Pat Bourgeois; and a sister, Doris B. Voelker. She is survived by her daughter, Doug Maher; a son and daughters-in-law, Ozzie and Carolyn Maher, and Marilyn Maher (Tim). Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until a religious service at 12:00 p.m., followed by an outside service and inurnment. Please refer to www.greenoaksfunerals.com
for more information.