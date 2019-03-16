Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Friday, March 15, 2019, Pierce W.R. Dammers, beloved son, passed away at the age of 12. Pierce was born on March 23, 2006 in Baton Rouge, LA to Paul and Ginger Dammers. He was a 7th grade student at the LSU Laboratory School, where he excelled in science and social studies. Pierce was highly intelligent and had a passion for history, especially WWII, American presidents, flight, and outer space. If you visit quora.com , you will see that he commonly answered any and all questions posed regarding space. His simple biography on that website wryly stated, "I like dogs. I follow way too much stuff to be able to list it." He loved books of all kinds, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of historical facts, at one point writing a historical novel regarding WWII. Pierce loved to learn, and channeled some of that energy into scouting, participating in local troop 50; he had a goal to become an Eagle Scout. Although Pierce loved his friends, he would often drift into having "adult conversations," while his friends played. The "child" in him loved the Star Wars movie series, silly memes on YouTube, cuddling with his mother, lazing around on weekend mornings draped in a soft blanket, and clowning around on the floor with his dog, Ava. He had many favored "comfort foods," and especially enjoyed eating ice cream, and drinking root beer. Pierce is survived by his father, Paul, his mother, Ginger, his three siblings, Jackson, Grant, Taylor, and his dog, Ava. His grandmother, Sharron Ayers, and his honorary Uncle and Godfather, Don Fuson live locally. He is also survived by seven Uncles, five Aunts, and many extended family members. A service will be held at Grace Life Fellowship on Barringer Foreman Road. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. All are welcome. Donations may be made in his honor to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, or to Boy Scouts Troop 50 at the University United Methodist Church. The only way to honor the dead, is to live. Think of Pierce often, and keep him in your heart as you live. Revelation 21:4 He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, mourning, crying, or pain, for the old order of things has passed away. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019

