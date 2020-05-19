Pierre Maurice "Peedie" Gant
1965 - 2020
Pierre Maurice 'Peedie' Gant, age 54 of Baton Rouge, LA, transitioned on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was born in Baton Rouge on August 25, 1965 to Wilson Gant and Mary Gant George. He received a degree in General Studies from BRCC, and was pursuing a degree in nursing when he became disabled. He was the father of one son who was the apple of his eye, Pierre 'Buddy' Gant, Jr. He served in the US Airforce. He also worked for Breazeale, Sachse, and Wilson Law Firm as a Courrier, and LSU Printing Office. He was a member of the Magnolia B.C. choir. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Cecil R. Walker and Rebelle McElroy; paternal grandparents Ola Lee and Elton Gant; two aunts, four great aunts including Beatrice George, and seven great uncles. He is survived by his mother, Mary Gant George (Dr. Preston A, Sr).; father, Wilson (Loyace) Gant; son, Pierre M. 'Buddy' Gant, Jr.; four brothers Roderick Thomas, Levell Gant, Baton Rouge, LA, Kurt Gant, Denver, CO., Preston A George, Jr., Houston, TX; two sisters Rosalind Thomas, Baton Rouge, LA, Lesyle Gant, Atlanta, GA,; godmother, Patricia S. Williams , foster sister, Tammey Honore, special friend, Lisa White Franklin, former wife, Deondra Gant all of Baton Rouge, LA; several nieces, nephews, god-sisters, cousins, other relatives and friends. Viewing 11:00 am - 11.50 am, funeral 12:00 noon Thursday, May 21, 2020 Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev Bertell Davis, Pastor officiating, Burial Louisiana National Cemetary 303 West Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, LA. FACE MASK REQUIRED.

Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
MAY
21
Funeral
12:00 PM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 19, 2020
I am sadder than sad to hear of Pierre's passing. I worked with him for almost 3 years at Ricoh at LSU. I remember Pierre always smiled and was so great to work with. He always made a point to come to the office to say hello to Angelina and me! When LSU switched to another company for their printing and mail delivery, I lost contact with Pierre, and I'm sorry that I didn't get to see him in the last 3 years since then. My condolences go out to his family. He will be greatly missed.
Marlene Brandon
Coworker
May 15, 2020
To the family of Pierre Gant I am so sorry to hear of his untimely demise. Please accept condolences from the Allison family (Joseph and Janice). May God comfort you in trying to get through the lost. To Pierre, May God grant to you eternal peace. ❤✝❤
Janice Allison
Neighbor
