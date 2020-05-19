Pierre Maurice 'Peedie' Gant, age 54 of Baton Rouge, LA, transitioned on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was born in Baton Rouge on August 25, 1965 to Wilson Gant and Mary Gant George. He received a degree in General Studies from BRCC, and was pursuing a degree in nursing when he became disabled. He was the father of one son who was the apple of his eye, Pierre 'Buddy' Gant, Jr. He served in the US Airforce. He also worked for Breazeale, Sachse, and Wilson Law Firm as a Courrier, and LSU Printing Office. He was a member of the Magnolia B.C. choir. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Cecil R. Walker and Rebelle McElroy; paternal grandparents Ola Lee and Elton Gant; two aunts, four great aunts including Beatrice George, and seven great uncles. He is survived by his mother, Mary Gant George (Dr. Preston A, Sr).; father, Wilson (Loyace) Gant; son, Pierre M. 'Buddy' Gant, Jr.; four brothers Roderick Thomas, Levell Gant, Baton Rouge, LA, Kurt Gant, Denver, CO., Preston A George, Jr., Houston, TX; two sisters Rosalind Thomas, Baton Rouge, LA, Lesyle Gant, Atlanta, GA,; godmother, Patricia S. Williams , foster sister, Tammey Honore, special friend, Lisa White Franklin, former wife, Deondra Gant all of Baton Rouge, LA; several nieces, nephews, god-sisters, cousins, other relatives and friends. Viewing 11:00 am - 11.50 am, funeral 12:00 noon Thursday, May 21, 2020 Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev Bertell Davis, Pastor officiating, Burial Louisiana National Cemetary 303 West Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, LA. FACE MASK REQUIRED.

