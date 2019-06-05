Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly Richard Bergeron. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church Thibodaux , LA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Polly Richard Bergeron departed this earth on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 56, following complications of leukemia. She was a native of Thibodeaux, Louisiana and worked for the Baton Rouge Fire Department Federal Credit Union for the past 20 years. Polly was loyal, quiet, and loving. She enjoyed eating out especially weekend mornings at Frank's or the Warehouse and watching old classic movies and reality shows. Her life centered around her husband and their three dachshunds. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 30 years, Lloyd "Bubba" Bergeron; stepdaughters Melissa Benson and husband Steven, Alison Bergeron; grandchildren Ava and Emma Benton. She is also survived by her mother Shirley Aucoin Richard; brothers Dr. CJ Richard Jr. and wife Renee, Greg Richard and wife Sheri, David Richard and girlfriend Charlene; sister Denise Richard Machen and husband Jay; brother-in-law Stanley "Peppy" Bourgeois. She is preceded in death by her father Cyril "Boz" Richard and her sister Sharon Richard Bourgeois. She leaves behind one godchild Shelly B. Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana with visitation from 10 am-12 pm, followed by Mass at 12pm. Polly Richard Bergeron departed this earth on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 56, following complications of leukemia. She was a native of Thibodeaux, Louisiana and worked for the Baton Rouge Fire Department Federal Credit Union for the past 20 years. Polly was loyal, quiet, and loving. She enjoyed eating out especially weekend mornings at Frank's or the Warehouse and watching old classic movies and reality shows. Her life centered around her husband and their three dachshunds. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 30 years, Lloyd "Bubba" Bergeron; stepdaughters Melissa Benson and husband Steven, Alison Bergeron; grandchildren Ava and Emma Benton. She is also survived by her mother Shirley Aucoin Richard; brothers Dr. CJ Richard Jr. and wife Renee, Greg Richard and wife Sheri, David Richard and girlfriend Charlene; sister Denise Richard Machen and husband Jay; brother-in-law Stanley "Peppy" Bourgeois. She is preceded in death by her father Cyril "Boz" Richard and her sister Sharon Richard Bourgeois. She leaves behind one godchild Shelly B. Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana with visitation from 10 am-12 pm, followed by Mass at 12pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close