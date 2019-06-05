Polly Richard Bergeron departed this earth on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 56, following complications of leukemia. She was a native of Thibodeaux, Louisiana and worked for the Baton Rouge Fire Department Federal Credit Union for the past 20 years. Polly was loyal, quiet, and loving. She enjoyed eating out especially weekend mornings at Frank's or the Warehouse and watching old classic movies and reality shows. Her life centered around her husband and their three dachshunds. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 30 years, Lloyd "Bubba" Bergeron; stepdaughters Melissa Benson and husband Steven, Alison Bergeron; grandchildren Ava and Emma Benton. She is also survived by her mother Shirley Aucoin Richard; brothers Dr. CJ Richard Jr. and wife Renee, Greg Richard and wife Sheri, David Richard and girlfriend Charlene; sister Denise Richard Machen and husband Jay; brother-in-law Stanley "Peppy" Bourgeois. She is preceded in death by her father Cyril "Boz" Richard and her sister Sharon Richard Bourgeois. She leaves behind one godchild Shelly B. Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana with visitation from 10 am-12 pm, followed by Mass at 12pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019