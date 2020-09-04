Prentiss Batiste Dyess left this world on the evening of September 1, 2020 after a short illness. Prentiss was a Field Superintendent and Drilling Engineer for Chevron Oil and retired after 33 years of service. He served in the U S Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a 60 year member of the Masonic Order at the degree of Shriner. He dedicated his life in service to and had a tremendous love for his family and friends and was well loved and respected by all who knew him. He possessed a profound sense of humor and a love for the Lord. His brothers and sisters were his children and their children held a special place in his heart and he in theirs. He leaves a vacuum that will only be filled when we all meet again in Heaven. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Edna Dyess and is survived by his siblings Bonnie Dyess Rogers, W Earl Dyess, Annie Dyess Goodman, James W Dyess, Dona Dyess White, Judy Dyess Turner and Patsy Dyess Dispenza. Services will be at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, La 70818 with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00, service at 11:00 then internment. Afterward there will be a fellowship at his home at 10655 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA . In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

