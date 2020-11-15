1/1
Preston Benjamin Colona
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Preston Benjamin Colona. Preston Benjamin Colona was born November 2nd, 1990 and passed from this life November 6th, 2020 at the age of 30. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA and was a resident of Prairieville, LA. Preston was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, nephew, and cousin. He had a special bond with his niece, Calla, who, from the time she could talk, affectionately called him "Umple" (uncle). He was an electrician by trade, and he loved helping others, especially with auto repairs. He enjoyed spending time with family, skateboarding, and shooting hoops with friends. He was an organ donor, and this brings our family comfort knowing that he possibly helped someone else live a longer, more satisfying, life. Preston is survived by his parents, John David and Mary Goff Colona, a niece, Calla Rosemary Colona, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Alma Goff, his paternal grandfather, John D. Colona, his brother, John Ryan Colona and his sister-in-law, Cheramie Colona. Preston will be loved and greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Lake Wellness Center or to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved