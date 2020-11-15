In Loving Memory of Preston Benjamin Colona. Preston Benjamin Colona was born November 2nd, 1990 and passed from this life November 6th, 2020 at the age of 30. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA and was a resident of Prairieville, LA. Preston was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, nephew, and cousin. He had a special bond with his niece, Calla, who, from the time she could talk, affectionately called him "Umple" (uncle). He was an electrician by trade, and he loved helping others, especially with auto repairs. He enjoyed spending time with family, skateboarding, and shooting hoops with friends. He was an organ donor, and this brings our family comfort knowing that he possibly helped someone else live a longer, more satisfying, life. Preston is survived by his parents, John David and Mary Goff Colona, a niece, Calla Rosemary Colona, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Alma Goff, his paternal grandfather, John D. Colona, his brother, John Ryan Colona and his sister-in-law, Cheramie Colona. Preston will be loved and greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Lake Wellness Center or to the family.

