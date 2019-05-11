Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Preston Earl Killcrease. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM Funeral service 3:30 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Preston Earl Killcrease, a resident of Denham Springs passed away at his home early Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 68. He was General Manager of Ward II Water District and retired after forty-one years of service. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 1:00pm. Brother J.W. Howell will conduct funeral services at 3:30pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Cookie Killcrease, daughter, Tasha Killcrease and fiancé Mark Burgess, grandson, Payton Killcrease, mother, Effie Killcrease, four sisters; Elva Dee Gatlin and husband Walley, Wanda JoAnn Garrett and husband Troy, Marie Boone, and Susan Harville and husband Kim, numerous unofficial grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Killcrease, daughter, Leona Killcrease, four brothers; Samuel, James, Robert, and Larry Killcrease. Pallbearers will be; Payton Killcrease, Seth Blevins, Jalen Hills, Jeremy Hills, Triston Fontenot, and Mark Burgess. Kamron Tamplet will serve as honorary pallbearer. He enjoyed raising rabbits with his friend and former boss, Hollis Curter, and riding his lawnmower. He will be missed by all of his friends and family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to, "In Memory of Jacobi Scott" GoFundMe to help his family cover his funeral expenses. Please sign the online guestbook at Preston Earl Killcrease, a resident of Denham Springs passed away at his home early Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 68. He was General Manager of Ward II Water District and retired after forty-one years of service. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 1:00pm. Brother J.W. Howell will conduct funeral services at 3:30pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Cookie Killcrease, daughter, Tasha Killcrease and fiancé Mark Burgess, grandson, Payton Killcrease, mother, Effie Killcrease, four sisters; Elva Dee Gatlin and husband Walley, Wanda JoAnn Garrett and husband Troy, Marie Boone, and Susan Harville and husband Kim, numerous unofficial grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Killcrease, daughter, Leona Killcrease, four brothers; Samuel, James, Robert, and Larry Killcrease. Pallbearers will be; Payton Killcrease, Seth Blevins, Jalen Hills, Jeremy Hills, Triston Fontenot, and Mark Burgess. Kamron Tamplet will serve as honorary pallbearer. He enjoyed raising rabbits with his friend and former boss, Hollis Curter, and riding his lawnmower. He will be missed by all of his friends and family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to, "In Memory of Jacobi Scott" GoFundMe to help his family cover his funeral expenses. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close