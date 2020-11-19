Preston "Whis" Foster at the age of 78 years departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. James Medical Center of Lutcher, LA. Beloved husband of Josephine B. Foster of Lutcher, LA. Loving father of Romerly Brown, Lisa Foster, and Showlatha Johnson. Stepfather of Alvin, Allen, Carl, and Augustine Brown. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A native and resident of Lutcher, LA. A home going celebration will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Bardell's Mortuary, 3856 Hwy 44, Mt. Airy, LA. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment: Golden Wreath Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bardell's Mortuary. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. Services entrusted to Bardell's Mortuary. Information: (985) 535-6837.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store