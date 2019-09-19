|
|
Preston J. "Tony" Baudoin, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Tony was a graduate of Kaplan High School. He married Billie Joyce Meaux in 1950. He was the owner and operator of Tony's Electric and a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He loved westerns, community coffee, reading the newspaper, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew him as "Paw" or "Poppy". Tony is survived by his children, Melanie Stevens and husband Barry, Randall Baudoin and wife Anna, and Tina Pope and husband David; his grandchildren, Troy Stevens and wife Kat, Gregory Stevens and wife Jennie, Brandi Baudoin, Kristine Davenport and husband David, Jordan Menard and husband Matt, Haleigh Pope, Hunter Baudoin, Taylor Baudoin and fiancé Michael Brown, Daniel Hill and wife Dee, Cody Hill and wife Chelsea, and Courtney Hill; his great-grandchildren, Austin, Joseph, Colin, Peyton, Ashley, Madison, Leslie, Michael, Isabel, Elena, and Barrett; his sisters, Ruby Hargrave and Maudrey LeBlanc. He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Baudoin; his parents, Rene' and Elvina Baudoin; and his 2 brothers, Thomas Baudoin and Roy Baudoin. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Reception to follow at Resthaven Funeral Home. The family of Tony Baudoin would like to thank Dr. Joseph Larriviere and his staff and also the nurses and staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019