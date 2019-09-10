Preston L. Watson, 64, a lifelong resident of Ethel, LA, passed away on September 8, 2019. He was retired from the State of Louisiana with 20 plus years of service. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Wilson, 6315 Highway 68, Wilson, LA 70789 from 9:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon conducted by his pastor and friend, Rev. Marc Gregoire. Preston is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Sherry Williams Watson, special loves, Aurora Mackenzy, Emma Grace and Kamron, daughters, Kristen Searcy(Jarred Sr.) and Ann Marie Watson,and one grandson, Jarred Searcy Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Janie Watson and four legged daughter, Sara Lynn Watson. Pallbearers will be Melvin Easterly, Kamron Brunson, Tommy Lea, Clovis Williams Jr., Kenneth Battle and Pearcy Smith. Honorary pallbearer is John Heath Sumrall. Preston was a member of First Baptist Church of Wilson where he served as Sunday School Director, Building committee member and sang with the New Beginnings Worship Group. He loved fishing and cutting grass on his riding lawnmower. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. to offset funeral expenses.