Preston Lee Traylor, who was born in Baton Rouge on March 3, 1931, died peacefully in Bogalusa on April 14, 2020. He received a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree from LSU, and a Ph.D. from Ohio State University, all in horticulture. For several years he had a career in landscape design, creating designs for many properties in the Baton Rouge area. For more than forty years he lived in Santa Barbara, California, where, with his brother David, they imported folk art and native crafts from around the world. In his spare time, he hybridized geraniums and other ornamental plants. He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston L. Traylor and Samina "Minnie" Rogillio Traylor, his grandparents, David and Lydia Rogillio, and his brother, David Ray Traylor. He is survived by his brothers Edward Traylor, Michael Traylor, and his sister Marilyn Traylor Durand, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside memorial service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 511 Avenue D, Bogalusa, LA 70427. Arrangements have been entrusted to Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared on the Poole-Ritchie website at: www.pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.