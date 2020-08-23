Our beloved Pretanga "Tanye" Denice Richardson was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Walk through visitation on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Lawson Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737. Funeral service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 10 AM; visitation at 9:30 AM at Mt. Gillion Baptist Church 38280 Henry Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769. Rev Jermaine Brumfield is the officiating minister. Burial will be at church cemetery. Pretanya leaves to cherish her precious memories four children, T'keyah Duncan (Leonard Lucas), Kadeidra Duncan, Jerry Richardson Jr. and Iliana Richardson (Clint Smiley); nine siblings, Pamela Ellis, Jesse Allen (Brenda), Paula Pinell (Seth), Enell Williams, Anita Hendricks (Marvin}, Elonda Williams, Elisha Reddix (Keith), Ora Spears (Erick), Jessica Wiliams; one grandson, Jonathan Jones Jr.; three granddaughters, Love, Leah and LeAnne Lucas; two God children, Curtis Boudreaux III and Ronnie August Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews. Lawson Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.

