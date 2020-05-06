Price George Oliver Bourgeois
Price George Oliver Bourgeois passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 75. He was a native of Mount Airy, LA and a resident of Gramercy, LA. Beloved husband of Miriam Edwards Bourgeois. Loving father of Kay S. Bourgeois (Pat), Price C. Bourgeois (Amy), Steven J. Bourgeois (Juanita) and Henri Bourgeois (Rachelle). Son of the late Ruth Sutton Bourgeois and H. D'Aquin Bourgeois. Brother of Thomas Bourgeois (Merlyn), Jimmy Bourgeois (Christy), Johness Bourgeois (Sandra) and the late Mary Bourgeois. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. As a result of present circumstances the funeral and committal services are private, but our community of friends are important to us. Please consider sharing your thoughts, favorite memory or condolences at www.milletguidry.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
