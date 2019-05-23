Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prince Andrew Edoho. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Prince Andrew Edoho died peacefully in Ochsner Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 24. Prince Andrew is survived by his parents, William and Udeme Edoho; his siblings, Rachel, Matthew, and Sarah Edoho and the love of his life Imani Agara. In addition, he is survived by a host of loving relatives: uncles, aunties, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Emma Edoho. Prince Andrew was born on July 21, 1994 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to William and Udeme Edoho. He graduated from Howard University in 2017 with a degree in Sports Medicine/Chemistry. He was the co-founder H.U.M.B.L.E. Organization and recipient of the award "Dedicated to World Progress." After moving back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Prince Andrew began working for Sav-on Pharmacy as a Certified Pharmacy Technician. Soon after, Prince Andrew earned his Certified National Pharmaceutical Representative, CPNR credential. Prince Andrew was a positive, friendly, and humble individual who loved friends and family and who was passionate about artistry, entertainment, and world progress. He was baptized and a member of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. A funeral service is scheduled for May 25, 2019 at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church at 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. A viewing will be held from 9am until funeral service begins at 11am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park at 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with a Celebration of Life to follow at Holiday Inn at 9940 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 at 4pm. Pastor Brandon Collins will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Prince Andrew's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church at 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. In addition, on behalf of Prince Andrew, please send monetary donations to . Condolences can be sent to Prince Andrew Edoho died peacefully in Ochsner Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 24. Prince Andrew is survived by his parents, William and Udeme Edoho; his siblings, Rachel, Matthew, and Sarah Edoho and the love of his life Imani Agara. In addition, he is survived by a host of loving relatives: uncles, aunties, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Emma Edoho. Prince Andrew was born on July 21, 1994 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to William and Udeme Edoho. He graduated from Howard University in 2017 with a degree in Sports Medicine/Chemistry. He was the co-founder H.U.M.B.L.E. Organization and recipient of the award "Dedicated to World Progress." After moving back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Prince Andrew began working for Sav-on Pharmacy as a Certified Pharmacy Technician. Soon after, Prince Andrew earned his Certified National Pharmaceutical Representative, CPNR credential. Prince Andrew was a positive, friendly, and humble individual who loved friends and family and who was passionate about artistry, entertainment, and world progress. He was baptized and a member of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. A funeral service is scheduled for May 25, 2019 at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church at 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. A viewing will be held from 9am until funeral service begins at 11am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park at 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with a Celebration of Life to follow at Holiday Inn at 9940 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 at 4pm. Pastor Brandon Collins will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Prince Andrew's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church at 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. In addition, on behalf of Prince Andrew, please send monetary donations to . Condolences can be sent to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/baton-rouge-la/andrew-edoho-8713154. The family would like to thank all hospital staff for their efforts, care, and dedication. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.