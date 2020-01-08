Prince Lewis Jr.

Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Baptist Church
1252 North Acadian Thruway
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Baptist Church
1252 North Acadian Thruway
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Prince Lewis, Jr. a native of Clinton, LA unexpectedly passed away on January 2, 2020. He was a math teacher and officiated basketball and football. He leaves to cherish his memory Prophetess Mae Plummer Lewis; children: Jarvis Lewis (Melanie), Ahmad Lewis, Princetta Mays (Dr. Dave), Juanea Butler (Richard) and Brenda Ross (Michael); sister, Callie Hughes, brother, James Lewis Sr. other relatives and friends. The service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 am, viewing 9-11 am, St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, LA 70722.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
