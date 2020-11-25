Priscilla Kay George Rogers, 43, a native of San Bernardino, CA, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on November 20, 2020. After a long battle, our raucous sister begins her rest. Priscilla was a helping hand and generous heart personified. Giving to a fault and full of laughter, our world is so dim and quiet without you, Priscilla! We know God gave you peace! Priscilla was preceded in death by her father Patrick H. George, and by her sister, Evelyn A. George. She leaves behind to mourn: her daughter Christiana C. Hardin; her son Jimmy L. Mayze IV; her four sisters – Cassandra, Cecilia (Keir), Robin (Vanessa), and Patrice (Jef); and a multitude of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She also left behind her mother, Carmen M.W. George, who sadly joined Priscilla in eternal rest just a few days after her passing. The family would like to thank Church Funeral Services and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.