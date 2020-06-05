Priscilla Matthews Monson, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence in Prairieville, LA surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Port Allen, LA. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for State Legislative Auditors Office in Baton Rouge. She was a member of Carpenter's Chapel Methodist Church and was involved in the Church's Food Pantry. She also enjoyed gardening and was a member of Gonzales' Garden Club, Book Club Soul Sisters and 2 Bunco Groups. Priscilla is survived by her children, Connie (Lane) Cazes of Prairieville, LA and Stephen (Terri) Monson of Houma, LA; grandchildren, Carrie (Melvin) Guidry, Shaun (Wendi) Monson, Jerod (Marsha) Cazes, Blake and Chase Monson, Dexter (Rebecca) Gary, Jordan, Christian and Tysen Gary; great grandchildren, Zack, Abi, Brody, Luke, Jake, Jason, Joshua, Jude, John and Avery. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband John Monson; brothers, Billy and Jerry Matthews; sister, Betty Jean Comeaux; grandchildren, Hannah and Victoria Guidry. Services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Carpenter's Chapel United Methodist Church, 41181 Hwy 933, Prairieville, LA 70769. Visitation: 9 am - 11 am. Funeral service: 11 am. Interment: Grace Memorial Park Cemetery Plaquemine, LA. In lieu of flowers, donate to Carpenter's Chapel Pantry or Hospitality Apartments, 7300 Bertner Ave., Houston, TX. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.