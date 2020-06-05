Priscilla Matthews Monson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Matthews Monson, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence in Prairieville, LA surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Port Allen, LA. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for State Legislative Auditors Office in Baton Rouge. She was a member of Carpenter's Chapel Methodist Church and was involved in the Church's Food Pantry. She also enjoyed gardening and was a member of Gonzales' Garden Club, Book Club Soul Sisters and 2 Bunco Groups. Priscilla is survived by her children, Connie (Lane) Cazes of Prairieville, LA and Stephen (Terri) Monson of Houma, LA; grandchildren, Carrie (Melvin) Guidry, Shaun (Wendi) Monson, Jerod (Marsha) Cazes, Blake and Chase Monson, Dexter (Rebecca) Gary, Jordan, Christian and Tysen Gary; great grandchildren, Zack, Abi, Brody, Luke, Jake, Jason, Joshua, Jude, John and Avery. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband John Monson; brothers, Billy and Jerry Matthews; sister, Betty Jean Comeaux; grandchildren, Hannah and Victoria Guidry. Services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Carpenter's Chapel United Methodist Church, 41181 Hwy 933, Prairieville, LA 70769. Visitation: 9 am - 11 am. Funeral service: 11 am. Interment: Grace Memorial Park Cemetery Plaquemine, LA. In lieu of flowers, donate to Carpenter's Chapel Pantry or Hospitality Apartments, 7300 Bertner Ave., Houston, TX. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carpenter's Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carpenter's Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved