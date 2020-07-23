Priscilla Patterson Gibson, of Baton Rouge, LA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 61. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Amos Gibson, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of family and friends. Viewing will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service and interment will be held.

