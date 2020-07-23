1/1
Priscilla Patterson Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Patterson Gibson, of Baton Rouge, LA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 61. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Amos Gibson, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of family and friends. Viewing will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service and interment will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved