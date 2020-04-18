Priscilla Spencer departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, Houma, LA. She was 55, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA at 10:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985)447-2513. Sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.