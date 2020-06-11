Priscilla Stevenson passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born on September 4, 1954, to the union of Frank Dunn Sr., & Estelle Robins Dunn. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother Estelle Dunn, two sons Edgar L Stevenson, Jr., (Melanie) & Freddie D. Stevenson (Racquel). She had ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, and one godchild. Services will be held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Norwood, LA on June 13, 2020, at 11am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store