Professor George W. Pugh passed away peacefully from natural causes Tuesday afternoon, April 7, 2020, at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 94. He was buried on Good Friday at Christ Episcopal Church in Napoleonville, Louisiana, next to his beloved wife of 60 years, Jean H. Pugh. Born on August 17, 1925, and raised in the small town of Napoleonville, Louisiana, George grew up on Bayou Lafourche with his three older brothers (Dr. William W. H. Pugh, Jr., John F. Pugh, and Judge Thomas B. Pugh II). He had a close relationship with his father, William W. H. Pugh II, a country doctor, and his mother, Evelyn F. Pugh. George joined the army in 1943 and was deployed to France during World War II. After the war, George graduated with a B.A. from Louisiana State University in 1947, and then from the LSU Law School in 1950 at the top of his class. Because of an illness on the faculty, George taught evidence to his classmates during his final semester of law school. He thereafter went to Yale Law School on scholarship and obtained a Doctor of Juridical Science in 1952. At Yale, while traveling on a train, he met his future bride and life-long companion, Jean Earle Hemphill, who had grown up in the seaside town of Spring Lake, New Jersey. Within just a few months, George and Jean, forever to be spoken of in tandem, were married in 1952 and began their life together in Louisiana. George joined the faculty at the LSU Law School in 1952 and later served as the state's first Judicial Administrator for the Louisiana Supreme Court for two years. Thereafter, he rejoined the faculty at the LSU Law Center, became a full professor in 1959, was named the Julius B. Nachman Professor of Law in 1984, and remained on the faculty until he retired in 1994. George was afflicted by a degenerative eye disease that left him "legally blind" for most of his adult life and in total blindness towards the end. Yet, with the extraordinary assistance of his wife Jean, he managed his career and life to the extent that most did not consider his eyesight a significant impediment. He was a master of the Socratic method and always kept his students on their toes with his rigorous and never-ending questions. Over 43 years, he taught multiple generations of Louisiana lawyers, forming lasting friendships with many of them, and making an indelible mark on the legal landscape of Louisiana. Widely known as the "father" of the Louisiana Evidence Code, George was the coordinator and co-reporter of the Code of Evidence for the Louisiana State Law Institute, which was enacted into state law in 1988. George was well known for his expertise in Evidence, Criminal Justice, Federal Jurisdiction and Procedure, and Comparative Law. He, Jean, and the family traveled overseas at different times in his career to conduct comparative law studies in France, South Africa, and the Philippines, and to teach summer sessions in France and Greece. He also taught at the University of Virginia Law School and the University of Texas Law School as a visiting professor. He was published frequently, consulted often, and continued to contribute to the legal lore of Louisiana even after his retirement. George received the "Hub" Cotton Faculty Excellence Award at LSU, an honorary doctorate of law from the University of Aix-Marseille III in France, and was named a Sterling Fellow at Yale Law School. In 1998, George and Jean established the George W. and Jean H. Pugh Institute for Justice, to promote justice for individuals in the administration of the criminal and civil justice systems in the state of Louisiana and elsewhere. In 2012 he received the Distinguished Professor Award from the Louisiana Bar Foundation, and in 2019, the Legislature of Louisiana passed a Concurrent Resolution acknowledging the "lifetime of legal expertise conveyed by the brilliant intellectual and legal scholar, George W. Pugh." George's life was blessed by the love, collaboration, and friendship that he shared with Jean for so many years. Together they raised, and were very proud of, their four sons. In addition to his wife, family, and the law, George loved people, poetry, camping, family history, gardening, antiques, dogs, pocketknives, looking things up (or having his sons do so), and he never threw away even the smallest piece of string. He loved nothing more than sitting on the front porch and drinking a kir with Jean and whoever was visiting. He liked his soup piping hot ("hotter than the surface of the sun"), Tabasco on everything, and he had a thirst for knowledge and a genuine interest in people. He never went out to dinner without making friends with the servers, learning their hometowns and whether they had any relatives in common. He also loved speaking French and passed that on to his children and grandchildren. George is survived by his four sons and their wives William W. H. Pugh III and Beth S. Pugh, George W. Pugh, Jr. and Janelle N. Pugh, David N. Pugh and Cindy Simpson, and James H. Pugh and Cindy D. Pugh, his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Tink," Brendan K. Pugh, Bryan C. Pugh, Katharine E. Pugh and fiancé Andrew T. Quick, George W. Pugh III and wife Emily O. Pugh, Dr. Meredith P. Rouse and husband Dr. Christopher L. Rouse, John D. Pugh, and William J. Pugh, and his great grandchildren Elodie E. Pugh, George W. Pugh IV, and Bennett F. Rouse. He is also survived by his brother John's wife, Dorothy "Dot" Pugh, and his three brothers' children, Virginia "Ginny" Wiggen, Evelyn "Evie" Thompson, Polly Cole, and John, Lawrence, Stephen, and Robert Pugh. George was preceded in death by his wife Jean, his parents William and Evelyn, his stepmother Maggie Martin, his brother William (and his wife Mary Frances), his brother John, his brother Tom (and his wife Nina), and his nephew Thomas ("Tommy") Pugh. Special thanks to Tomeka Porter, Ruby Young, Donna Bailey, and Judy Miller to whom the family is much indebted for the love and care they showed to George, and to his nurse, Kim Neck, and the caring people of Audubon Hospice. There will be a gathering in celebration of George's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the LSU Foundation, either to the George and Jean Pugh Institute for Justice or to the George Pugh Memorial Fund, 3796 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (or online at http://www.lsufoundation.org/givetolsulaw; Gift Comment: either Pugh Institute or George Pugh Memorial Fund; Tribute: "George Pugh"), or to the Friends of Christ Episcopal Church in Napoleonville, Louisiana, P.O. Box 27, Napoleonville, LA 70390.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.