Professor John Lawrence Gibbens, PhD of Lockport, Louisiana departed this life on June 25th, 2020 after 78 remarkable years of scholarship, travel and adventure. He stimulated the minds and warmed the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have known him. John was born in Baton Rouge on July 17th, 1941 and grew up on Cinclare Plantation near Brusly. While a teenager his family moved to South Coast Plantation in Raceland. He graduated from Holy Savior High School in Lockport, where he was the Class President. He received a Bachelor's degree from LSU, a Master's degree from Tulane University, and a Doctorate from Virginia Tech, where he studied under James Buchanan, the Nobel Prize winning economist. Dr. Buchanan described John as one of his most clever and original students. After many years of University teaching, John travelled widely, from Canada to Central America, eventually returning to Louisiana where he operated a successful woodworking business. His interest in the History of Economic Thought never left him however, and until the very end of his days John continued his lifelong study of the Australian economist William Edward Hearn. He is survived by his sister, Gail Gibbens Stickley, by his son, Howell, and daughter-in-law, Olga, by two granddaughters, and by over a dozen adoring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Thomas Gibbens, Jr. and Virgle Bush Gibbens, and by his brother and sister, Richard Thomas Gibbens, III and Marie Gibbens Ristroph. A Latin funeral mass will be held for John on Thursday, July 2nd at 11:00 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Baton Rouge (a mask must be worn during the service). In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building, 202 Main Street, Lockport, LA 70374. louisianaboatbuilding@gmail.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jul. 2, 2020.