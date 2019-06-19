Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Provosty Paul Tassin. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Provosty Paul Tassin, a resident of Walker, LA and native of Marksville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 77. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation on Friday will resume at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 1:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Alice Bordelon Tassin, two sons; Gregory Paul Tassin and wife Jodie, and Timothy James Tassin, three daughters; Paula Ann Mire and husband Alfred, Amanda Lynn Zuniga and husband Salvador, and Nancy Marie Bruno and husband Scott, eight grandchildren; Aaron Ulery and wife Kelsey, Jacob Ulery, Blane Tassin, Alexandra Bales, Chase Tassin, Luke Bales, Ethan Ducote, and Madeleine Ducote, four great-grandchildren; Sage Williams, Amelia Ulery, Emery Ulery, and Noah Horne, one brother, Chris Tassin and wife Angie, and three sisters; Frances Gongre and husband Ed, Edna Cannon and husband Samuel, and Kathy Lemoine and husband Ronald. He was preceded in death by his parents; Alvin and Grace Tassin, and two sisters; Adine Paul and Lurlene Dubea. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Livingston Activity Center.

