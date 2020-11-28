After a four-year battle with cancer, Qing Jun Xie of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 67. His passing was surrounded by the peace and love of his family. Qing Jun was born in 1953 in Yang Zhou, China. He immigrated to the United States in 1986 to pursue a PhD in plant pathology at Louisiana State University. Qing Jun, along with his wife and son, would go on to become naturalized citizens of the United States. A first-generation immigrant, Qing Jun's work ethic has allowed his family to achieve the American dream. His entire life's work was for the betterment of his family. Qing Jun was preceded in death by his father, Jia Li. He is survived by his wife Jian Qun Fang; son Ning and his wife Thao; grandsons Andrew and Austin; mother Sheng Jiu Wu; brother Bing; and sisters Yun and Yu. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge for all their help.

