Queen E. Nichols Parker, born June 17, 1935 to the union of John Henry and Ida Olivia Nichols of Dutchtown, died peacefully September 16, 2019 at Grace Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Slaughter. Momma joins those who went before her: parents; husband of 49 years, Thurman N. Parker; granddaughter Lyndsey; great granddaughter Tatelyn; brothers, Raymond, James (Bubba) and Morris; sisters, Helen, Louise, Lucille and Ruby. Momma leaves behind daughters, Donna (Mark) Davis and Becky (David) Dupuy, all of Greenwell Springs; sons, Randy of St. Amant and Kevin (Tessie) of Waveland, MS; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and a great grandson due in February; also sister, Thelma Babin and brother John (JB), both of Dutchtown. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Nicholas and Nathan Dupuy, Phillip and Preston Parker, Keith Sanchez and nephew Kenny Gomez. A very heartfelt thank you to all the personnel in the Memory Care Unit at Grace who have to be a very strong person to deal with the ones with this terrible disease and Baton Rouge Hospice. In lieu of flowers, mom's favorite charity was St. Jude or one of your choice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 9 AM until service at 11 AM. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019

