Queen Esther Mae McKnight entered into eternal rest at Sage Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was a 95 year old native of Liberty, Mississippi; and resident of Gloster, Mississippi before moving to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to live with her son and his family to receive special loving care. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 9-10:45 am. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, family will have private Dismissal Service; interment, Woodland Cemetery, Gloster. Survivors include her son, Dr. Hugh McKnight(Audrey); Barbara Ann Jones(Charles), St. Louis, Missouri; and Sharon Parker(Robert), St. Charles, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, Hillary McKnight; parents; son, Marion McKnight; and five siblings. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The Dismissal Service may be viewed via FB Live on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Published in The Advocate from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
9:00 - 10:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
MAY
6
Service
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
