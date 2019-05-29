Queenie V. Jackson, affectionately known to her family and friends as "Queenie Bee", entered into eternal rest at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A 1955 graduate of McKinley Senior High School. She retired from Louisiana State University as a Dietitian Supervisor in 1992. Visitation at Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell Street, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 8:00am until services at 10:00am conducted by Pastors Guevara and Dr. Shannon Johnson. Internment to follow at Heavenly Gate Mausoleum. Survivors include her devoted husband, Ronald Jackson; her loving son, Derek Scott, Sr.; three grandchildren, Derek Scott, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Trenton Scott and Kayla Scott, Huntsville Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019