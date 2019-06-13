Quentin L. Gunther Sr., devoted father, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a resident of Denham Springs. Quentin was born April 29, 1942 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. He is preceded in death by his father, William Gunther Sr.; his mother, Dorothy Gunther; and his brother, William Gunther Jr. He is survived by his brothers Kenneth W. Gunther, Donald D. Gunther, and Arnold E. "Bunkie" Gunther; his children Quentin L. Gunther Sr. and wife, Marilyn, Marcella G. Cummins and husband, David, and Joseph O. Gunther and wife, Rena; his grandchildren Hudson Gunther, Hayden Gunther, Cammie Sutton, Courtney Richoux and husband, Brandon, Madison Cummins, and Sophie Gunther; and his great-grandchildren Gavin Durand, Cohen Gunther, and Maximus Richoux. Quentin loved sharing meals with his family and enjoyed discovering hidden dives with great food. He enjoyed playing checkers, gardening, and listening to bluegrass and gospel music. Quentin was a father to the fatherless. His life was a reflection of Matthew 25:31-40; he was known for his generosity and heart for those in need. He loved well and was greatly devoted to his children and family. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs on Saturday, June 15 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am with burial following at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of his memory to https://team.kidney.org/campaign/In-Memory-of-Quentin-L-Gunther-Sr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019